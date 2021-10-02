Govee’s new smart electric space heater sees first discount to $63 (Reg. $90)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering its new Smart Electric Space Heater for $62.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate and marks the first price drop we have tracked on this recent release. For many of us, cooler weather has already started to creep in. Since we’re being eased into the coldest months of the year, now is arguably a great time to pick up Govee’s new smart space heater. Not only can it be controlled by a smartphone, but also Alexa and Assistant. You’ll also benefit from up to 80-degree oscillation, timers, and even a Do Not Disturb mode that emits less than 45 decibels of noise.

Another way to prepare for cooler weather is with this wall-mounted coat rack at $16 Prime shipped. It offers a total of four hooks, each of which has a triple-hook design, paving the way for you to hang up to 12 items at once. Once mounted, the entire things can handle up to 35 pounds of weight.

Other affordable home upgrades currently on sale range from this high-pressure dual shower head at $23 Prime shipped to the Amazon Basics multi-function pole kit for $30. You can also take aim at bedroom clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each and pave the way for comfortably working from anywhere with this 39-inch folding desk at $33.50 shipped.

Govee Smart Electric Space Heater features:

  • Control Remotely via App: Turn on the heater even when outside the home so you always return to warm spaces. With Govee Home App, take control smart heater from anywhere via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Meanwhile compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant.
  • Efficient & Powerful: Use this 120v heater without worrying about increased electricity use. This heater rapidly heats up within 3 seconds using PTC ceramic heating, a more energy-efficient technology. Smaller than the tower heater but equally powerful.

