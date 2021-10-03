Explore new worlds with these $2+ Kindle eBook deals + FREE reads for Prime members

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Kindle eBooks starting at just $2. Diving into some high-fantasy fun, we’ll be kicking things off with The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski for $2.99. That’s one of the best prices we’ve tracked, falling a massive 63% from what it normally goes for. Now a hit Netflix show, video game series, and New York Times #1 Best-Seller, this is the book that started it all. Following a powerful Witcher named Geralt, this high-stakes adventure combines thrilling fights with a rich, imaginative fantasy backdrop, as well as lovable characters along the way. Hit the jump for even more Kindle eBook deals.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

Need a bit of extra time to kick back and cozy up with your newfound reads? Anker’s popular line of Eufy RoboVacs are currently seeing some massive discounts today only, so et the robots handle your vacuuming and mopping for up to $112 off. Here, you’ll find plenty of compelling options with Alexa and Assistant support, remote timers and schedules, and more starting at just $128.

More on The Last Wish:

Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless assassin. Yet he is no ordinary killer. His sole purpose: to destroy the monsters that plague the world. But not everything monstrous-looking is evil and not everything fair is good . . . and in every fairy tale there is a grain of truth.

