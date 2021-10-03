LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree fall to Amazon lows at $40 each (Save 20%)

The LEGO Group started off 2021 by launching its new Botanical Garden theme, and now we’re seeing a pair of Amazon all-time lows on two of the recent sets. Right now, you can bring home the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $40 shipped at Amazon, down from the usual $50 price tag. Marking still one of the very first price cuts to date, the 20% in savings is $5 below our previous mention and as noted above, a new all-time low. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own boutique. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for a notable discount on the LEGO Bonsai Tree.

If you’re in the market for another way to bring some brick-built greenery to your collection, Amazon is also discounting the LEGO Bonsai Tree to $40. Matching the all-time low set just a few times in the past, you’re saving the same 20% from the $50 going rate as above. Given that this build has been hard to come by on either virtual or physical store shelves for quite some time, today’s discount is only even more notable. Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review.

Over the weekend, we had two notable LEGO reports come in on what to expect from the last few months of the year alongside the 2022 lineup. Just after our report on the UCS Luke’s Landspeeder cruising into the collection come spring of next year, we received a first look at the LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber that will be a gift with purchase come the holiday season.

LEGO Flower Bouquet features:

The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included. This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses.

