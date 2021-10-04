Create a tidy workspace with a 50-pack of Amazon Ball Bungee Cords at $8.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords for $8.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the amount these tend to sell for and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Nearly all of us have some cords, hoses, and similar items laying around that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. These 11-inch bungee cords are here to save the day though. For less than $9 you’ll be able to secure and tidy up 50 items. Each cord is comprised of natural rubber and polypropylene, allowing them to be stretched by up to twice their length.

Spend less when tidying up cords with this 100-pack of 8-inch cable ties at $6 Prime shipped. I always have a bundle of these around the house so I can always keep electronics and other pieces of gear looking its best. Bear in mind that unlike the lead deal, each of these will break after one use.

Why stop there when our DIY and outdoor tools guide has several more notable discounts worth scooping up? There you will find this cordless tire inflator kit at $24, a 10-in-1 wood axe multi-tool at $13, and even CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet for $229. Oh, and don’t forget that you can still grab six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 in addition to two LED headlamps for $4.50 each.

Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cord features:

11 inch bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

Heavy duty ball closures allow users to secure items easily

Stretches up to 200%; 5mm width

