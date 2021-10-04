Get ready for game night with up to 30% off Catan, Yahtzee, Candyland, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular board games by as much as 30% with prices starting at $6. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of popular ways to mix up game night ranging from the 9to5 audience-favorite of Catan to Betrayal at House on the Hill, Clue, Monopoly, and more. Whether you’re just looking to get ready for some game nights inside now that cooler weather is rolling in or want to score a gift for an upcoming occasion, today’s discounts are worth a look. Shop the collection right here and then head below for more.

Alongside the featured selection of board games, Amazon is also rolling out the Gold Box savings to cover a series of games from Disney, Easy Playhouse, and more. There’s still up to 30% in price cuts to be had throughout, and the sale covers everything from unique Mickey Mouse versions of games to classics like Yahtzee and Candyland. Shop the entire selection right here for a closer look at all of these games.

Then if it’s another way to pass the time this fall, go check out all of October’s new LEGO sets that just dropped on Friday. Delivering everything from the latest collaborations with Nintendo in the form of a massive Mario Question Block to a Fender Stratocaster guitar and more, you’ll want to check out all of the new releases right here.

Catan Board Game features:

Trade, build and settle the Island of CATAN in this addictively fun strategy game previously called Settlers of CATAN. Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex board in a competition for victory points.