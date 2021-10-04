Get ready for game night with up to 30% off Catan, Yahtzee, Candyland, more from $6

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesCatan
Save 30% From $6

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular board games by as much as 30% with prices starting at $6. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of popular ways to mix up game night ranging from the 9to5 audience-favorite of Catan to Betrayal at House on the Hill, Clue, Monopoly, and more. Whether you’re just looking to get ready for some game nights inside now that cooler weather is rolling in or want to score a gift for an upcoming occasion, today’s discounts are worth a look. Shop the collection right here and then head below for more.

Alongside the featured selection of board games, Amazon is also rolling out the Gold Box savings to cover a series of games from Disney, Easy Playhouse, and more. There’s still up to 30% in price cuts to be had throughout, and the sale covers everything from unique Mickey Mouse versions of games to classics like Yahtzee and Candyland. Shop the entire selection right here for a closer look at all of these games.

Then if it’s another way to pass the time this fall, go check out all of October’s new LEGO sets that just dropped on Friday. Delivering everything from the latest collaborations with Nintendo in the form of a massive Mario Question Block to a Fender Stratocaster guitar and more, you’ll want to check out all of the new releases right here.

Catan Board Game features:

Trade, build and settle the Island of CATAN in this addictively fun strategy game previously called Settlers of CATAN. Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex board in a competition for victory points.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Catan

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Am...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygr...
Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off por...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
Amazon takes up to 40% off beauty items from OPI, Redke...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

Learn More

Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

Hover-1 Switch is a 2-in-1 electric scooter + skateboard for $170, more in New Green Deals

METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

30% off

PUMA’s Flash Event takes extra 30% off sale items from $7: Running shoes, apparel, more

from $7 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $179, iPhone 12 cases from $17, more