Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off portable car jump starters from $36

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, NEXPOWER (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 29% off car battery jump starters. The NEXPOW 21800mAh 12V Portable Car Jump Starter is now down at $55.99 shipped. Originally $90 and more regularly going for $70, this is at least $15 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Great for adding some peace of mind while out on the road, this one packs of 1500A peak power with a 21800mAh capacity to boost a 12V vehicle “up to 30 times.” Not only will it help your car out during emergencies and the like, but it also features an LED flashlight, S.O.S signal, and a dual USB quick charge port for your devices. Head below for more deals from $36.

An even more affordable option falls to the NEXPOW 1000A Peak 12V Car Battery Jump Starter at $35.83 shipped. Regularly closer to $46 or so, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. This one is geared towards 7L engines and drops the overall power down to 1000A, but is a great alternative to today’s lead deal otherwise.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s car battery jump starter sale for additional deals starting from just under $6 shipped. There are several options available with up to 29% in savings today including some higher-end models and more.

NEXPOW Upgraded auto car jump starter used a High-speed polymer battery instead of a normal starter. With the super 1500A peak and 21800mah capacity, our car battery starter is easy to start a 12V vehicle up to 30 times (not only the gas engine but also the diesel engine). Also, battery jump starters could start trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, UTV, lawnmowers, and yachts up in a few minutes, even in extreme temperatures.