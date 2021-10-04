Amazon takes up to 40% off beauty items from OPI, Redken, Revlon, more from $4

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off beauty products from OPI, Redken, Pantene, Revlon, Kenra, and many more. One of the most notable items from this sale is OPI’s Natural Base Coat and Top Coat Nail Polish for $14.70. To compare, this combination is regularly priced at $21 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This base and top coat will help to make your manicure last longer and create the perfect shine to your nails. OPI customers rate the Natural Base Coat a 4.7/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Amazon today.

Our top picks include:

OPI Nail Polish Top Coats feature:

  • Contains 1 OPI Natural Nail Base Coat and 1 OPI Top Coat to create perfect at home manicure.
  • OPI Natural Nail Base Coat with OPI Nail Polish shade plus Top Coat to finish, promotes a longer lasting manicure.
  • Apply 1 coat of Base Coat, follow with 2 coats of OPI Nail Lacquer, finished with 1 coat of OPI Top Coat

