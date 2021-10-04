Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon credit

After seeing a series of new Apple discounts go live at Amazon to start the week, ACI Gift Cards via Amazon is now rolling out a rare chance to save on Apple gift cards. Right now when you pick up a $100 digital card with free email delivery, you’ll score a free $10 credit to use on future Amazon purchases. Just make sure to apply code APPLEOCT at checkout in order to lock-in the promotion. Marking only the second time we’ve seen a promotion like this go live at Amazon this year, this is a notable chance to score additional savings on apps that are already on sale and much more. You can also leverage the savings towards your monthly Apple Music subscription, or just get some extra credit in your account ahead of the rumored October Apple event. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

Over in our Apple guide, this week is off to one of the most notable starts in quite awhile. You’ll find a collection of official iPhone 12 cases at the best prices yet to go alongside Apple Pencil 2 returning to $110 and much more.

More on this Amazon Apple Gift Card promotion:

Use the Apple Gift Card to get products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more. Spend it on in-app content, books, subscriptions and even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices. This gift card does it all. And then some. Valid only for U.S. transactions in Apple properties. Valid only for U.S. transactions in Apple properties. For assistance, visit support.apple.com/giftcard or call 1-800-275-2273.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!