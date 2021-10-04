Become a data expert with 11 Excel and Google Sheets courses for $40 (Reg. $2,200)

-
Save now $40

From marketing to finance, data analysis skills are now essential in many industries. The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle helps you master the fundamentals and much more, with 12 courses from top instructors. You can get it today for just $39.99 (Reg. $2,200) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you work in an office, there is a good chance you have edited a spreadsheet before. But to reveal valuable insights from large databases, you may need to upgrade your knowledge. Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are two of the most popular tools in use today. With this bundle, you learn how to work with both. The line-up includes 18 hours of hands-on training and 285 video lessons, focusing on real-world techniques. 

For example, you discover how to automate reports and use keyboard shortcuts to speed up your workflow in Excel. You also learn how to build charts, utilize formulas, handle Power BI dashboards, and take advantage of Power Query. The Google Sheets training looks at more productivity tips and some of the unique features of this online app. For a complete data education, you even get training on SQL databases.

The training comes from several different sources, including former Google engineer and best-selling instructor, Grant Klimaytys. He has earned a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 from past and current students.

Order today for only $39.99 to get lifetime access to all 12 courses on desktop and mobile devices, worth $2,200 in total.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time,...
Save 30% on mophie’s popular iPhone 13-friendly S...
Walker Edison’s Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand hits...
Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter hits $400 (Save 33%...
Kingston’s 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon ...
Grab a couple of leather AirTag keychains at under $4 e...
The best new cookbook for fall: spooky treats, comfort ...
Save $300 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, Edge Gestures, more

FREE+ Learn More

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil for just $88, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $50

Save 30% on mophie’s popular iPhone 13-friendly Snap+ MagSafe Power Bank at $35

$35 Learn More
$65 off

Walker Edison’s Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand hits second-best price at $195.50 (Reg. $260)

$195.50 Learn More

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter hits $400 (Save 33%) in New Green Deals, more