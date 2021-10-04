Beoplay’s H95 Premium Wireless ANC Headphones hit Amazon low at $178 off

Amazon is now offering the Beoplay H95 Premium Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $671.17 shipped. Regularly $850, this is $178 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also the lowest price we can find on the high-end over-ear headphones. If you’re looking to take your listening experience to professional heights, this massive price drop is worth a closer look. Featuring active noise cancellation to drown out the world around you, you’re also looking at 40mm titanium drivers with “neodymium magnets have been carefully selected and customized for Beoplay H95.” Lambskin leather and memory foam touches are joined by a titanium build for a luxurious feel alongside the foldable design and included hard case. Head below for more details.

If this is still well out of your headphone budget, be sure to check out the far more affordable Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. These ones provide an over-ear experience with built-in noise cancelling at just $130 or $541 under the price of today’s discounted Beoplay H95 deal.

Then go swing by our headphones guide for even more discounted options. On top of our ongoing AirPods deals from $109 shipped, we also have great deals on JBL’s Tune 510 wireless headphones, offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds, and 1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro with ANC, just to name a few.

More on the Beoplay H95 Premium Wireless ANC Headphones:

LONG-LASTING BATTERY. With up to 38 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC, Beoplay H95 push the boundaries to give you more time to enjoy your music.

NOISE CANCELLED. Beoplay H95 offer exceptional sound quality through customised titanium drivers and our most advanced Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation yet.

POWERFUL SOUND. Two 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets have been carefully selected and customised for Beoplay H95 to improve sound precision and increase the low frequency response.

