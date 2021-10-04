Samsung’s S-AMOLED cellular Galaxy Tab S5e is crazy affordable at low of $280 (Reg. $480)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Android Tablet for $279.99 shipped. Down from a $480 list price, we last tracked this at $350, with today’s final $70 dip marking a new all-time low. Brandishing a 10.5-inch S-AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S5e is a great budget-friendly Andoird tablet for anyone who can live without the very latest tech. Alongside 64GB of onboard storage, you can make use of 4G cellular and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other notable features include 14-hour battery life, face unlocking, and a 13MP back and 8MP front camera array. Rated 5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

With savings this big, putting just a fraction of them towards a protective folio case is always a good investment. This ProCase version is a popular choice on Amazon, with auto sleep and wake functions, a built-in magnetic clasp for transforming it into a stand, and a sturdy exterior to protect against scratches and minor falls, all for $14 Prime shipped.

While you’re perusing a new tablet, why not throw in some of the latest true wireless earbuds for even better content quality? Just earlier today, we tracked a great deal on the new Beats Studio Buds at a new Amazon low of $125. Though if you’d rather keep things in-house, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 are still seeing solid savings starting at just $115.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

