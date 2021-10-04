Hunter Fall Clearance Event offers up to 50% off best-selling boots, outerwear, more from $18

Hunter’s Fall Clearance offers up to 50% off weather boots, sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Huntress Wide Leg Rain Boots that are perfect for fall weather. These boots are currently marked down to $87 and originally were sold for $145. These boots are waterproof, insulated for warmth and have superior traction. I personally own a pair of these boots are wear them non-stop in the fall and winter. They pair perfectly with leggings or jeans alike and the adjustable side buckle allows you to create a perfect fit. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars from Hunter customers. Be sure to find additional deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.

