Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: 911 Operator, Neo Monsters, Boxing Manager, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Welcome to our first batch of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the week. We are tracking some huge price drops on AirPods Pro, this deal on Apple Pencil 2, all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases, and up to 51% off Beats Studio3 ANC cans. But for now we are turning our attention to today’s best app deals including 911 Operator, ColorCamera, Neo Monsters, Boxing Manager, Dungeon Survival, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

OS Universal: The Sense Point: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Predictable: $85 (Reg. $160)

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
Best Android app deals of the day: Worms 2, Escapists 2...
Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just h...
All-new Timex T80 x Space Invaders watch brings pixelat...
Score a rare deal on Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Swo...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
October PS Plus FREE games: Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $65+

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad drops to $58 at Amazon (Reg. $65+)

$58 Learn More
30% off

PUMA’s Flash Event takes extra 30% off sale items from $7: Running shoes, apparel, more

from $7 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $179, iPhone 12 cases from $17, more

Reg. up to $100

Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Amazon: Pyle, Blue Yeti or Nano, more

From $13.50 Learn More

LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces

Reg. $100

Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits now starting from $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$69+ Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case $11, more

From $3 Learn More
$50 off

Ultraloq’s fingerprint and smartphone-controlled U-Bolt Pro Smart Locks now $50 off (Today only)

From $130 Learn More