Kingston’s 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $80 (Reg. $105) + more from $43

-
From $43

Amazon is now offering the Kingston 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Internal Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $105, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is an affordable way to upgrade and aging machine or build one out from scratch. It clocks in at up to 2100MB/s with NVMe performance and M.2 connectors for modern machine setups. The “efficient performance and single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design makes NV1 ideal for thin notebooks and systems with limited space.” Rated 4+ stars at Newegg where it is currently fetching $99.50, you’ll find even more capacities on sale down below. 

More Kingston NV1 SSD deals:

As of right now, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs we can find. You can save a touch more with a Crucial P5 500GB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD at $70. While that might be half the storage for just $10 less, this one is also significantly faster than today’s lead deal at up to 3400MB/s, not to mention the well-trusted brand name on it. 

Speaking of storage deals and Crucial, Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with major price drops on portable SSDs, SD cards, internal drives, NAS setups, and more with nearly 30% in savings attached. Browse through all of those deals right here and be sure to check out this offer on SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad

More on the Kingston’s NV1 NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD:

Kingston’s NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD is a substantial storage solution that offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, which is 3 to 4 times faster than a SATA-based SSD, and 35 times faster than a traditional hard drive. NV1 works with lower power, lower heat, and quicker loading time. The efficient performance and single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design makes NV1 ideal for thin notebooks and systems with limited space.

