Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld to the collection at $40 (Reg. $50)

After seeing some big-time Switch game deals this morning, trusted dealer Antonline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Nintendo Game And Watch Super Mario Bros. Handheld System for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it fetches at B&H, this is 20% off the going rate, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This “piece of Super Mario history” launched as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year, makes for a wonderful collector’s item, and released about a year before Nintendo’s latest Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda edition. However, it is indeed a handheld console with copies of the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of the classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

A 4-pack of these Orzero Game & Watch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors might be a worthwhile investment at under $10 Prime shipped. This way the display on your collectible will stay fresh, scratch-free, and hopefully retain even more value for years to come.

Be sure to hit up our launch coverage of the Nintendo Game And Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary. Then dive into the latest Nintendo Direct and our feature on the upcoming Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online program. Plus, here’s everything you ned to know about Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition as well as all of today’s best Switch game deals.

More on the Nintendo Game And Watch Super Mario Bros.:

Get your hands on a new piece of Super Mario history with a collectible Game & Watch system! Tap into Nintendo’s robust history with this special Game & Watch system that includes the original Super Mario Bros. game, a digital clock, and more! Play Super Mario Bros. —Game & Watch style! Jump over bottomless pits, stomp Goombas, and enter warp pipes with the same tight controls you remember from the ‘80s! Play solo or pass Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. to a friend for alternating two-player fun. Even more Mario! Challenge yourself in the included Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels game, check the time with an animated Super Mario inspired digital clock…

