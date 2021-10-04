Official Disney Big Toy Sale now live from $10.50: Star Wars, The Mandalorian, much more

The Big Toy Sale at Disney is now officially underway with big-time price drops on collectibles, dolls, play sets, and more. The deals start from $10.50 and include everything from Star Wars and The Mandalorian gear to classic Disney princesses, Toy Story-themed sets, and much more. You’ll find options for the kids as well as your growing Disney collection all marked down until Wednesday of this week. Head below for more details. 

Disney Big Toy Sale:

The Disney Big Toy Sale is now live for three straight days of major price drops starting from just under $10.50. Shipping is free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout and you’ll find some of our top picks from the event listed down below. 

With the year’s spookiest holiday right around the corner now, you’ll also want to dive into the ongoing Disney Halloween sale for up to 30% off costumes for the whole family, home decor items, and more right here. Here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle and the best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, and more. 

The first in a new series of Star Wars-themed Gallery Dioramas, this Darth Vader sculpture features the Sith Lord holding a Lightsaber with a removable blade that is designed to catch the light. This piece features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box.

