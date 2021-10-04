PUMA’s Flash Event takes extra 30% off sale items from $7: Running shoes, apparel, more

PUMA Flash Sale offers an additional 30% off sale and outlet styles when you apply promo code FLASH at checkout. Refresh your workout wear with deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 6-Pack Crew Socks are a must-have from this sale for just $7. To compare, these socks were originally priced at $20. This style pairs perfectly with boots, running shoes, and more. They’re moisture-wicking, cushioned, and highly-breathable. Plus, the all white design is versatile. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide to score additional sales going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: