Ultraloq’s fingerprint and smartphone-controlled U-Bolt Pro Smart Locks now $50 off (Today only)

-
Smart HomewootUltraloq
$50 off From $130

Today only, Woot is offering the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt for $129.99 or $149.99 with the Wi-Fi Bridge included. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $199 on Amazon with the Wi-Fi Bridge included, both options are nearly $50 off the going rates and at the lowest prices we can find. This smart lock provides six different modes of entry including fingerprint, keypad, your smartphone, auto unlock, a mechanical key, and the brand’s “Shake to Open” feature. Alongside voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wi-Fi-ready model means you can unlock your door from anywhere and inhalation doesn’t require much more than a screwdriver, according to Ultraloq. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Home Depot. More details below. 

Otherwise, consider dropping down to the standard edition model for $99 or less. This one is much of the same just with one less mode of entry, the fingerprint scanner. It is otherwise mostly identical with options for just Bluetooth connectivity or one with a Wi-Fi bridge included, just like today’s pro model deal. 

Then head over to our smart home hub for more discounted ways to make your living space intelligent. There, you’ll find deals on Google Nest Mini, this morning’s deal on Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp, and today’s Govee Halloween sale with up to 50% off smart lighting and more. 

Make sure you check out all of Amazon’s new intelligent home gear as well including Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more

More on the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt:

  • Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

