Amazon offers athletic sneakers up to 31% off from $31 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, WZDZ via Amazon is offering up to 31% off UMYOGO Sport Running Shoes. A standout from this sale is the men’s Athletic Blade Running Shoes for $31.27 shipped. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $47 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in 15 fun color options and they’re great for workouts or casual events alike. The material is highly breathable and they’re lightweight. They’re also cushioned and have a unique outsole to promote a springy step. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals.

Another notable deal is the women’s Non-Slip Athletic Running Shoes that are available in seventeen different color options and are currently marked down to $37 and regularly are sold for $47. This is another Amazon all-time low and the unique design is sure to be a conversation starter.

Looking for more deals? You will want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack athletic shoes sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more.

UMYOGO Sport Running Shoes feature:

  • Rubber material of sole possesses high durability for prolonging the wearing time of our shoes.
  • The elastic blade soles have high flexibility which allows the shoes to bend strongly while doing sports.
  • Knit upper material make it possible that your feet free breath when you run or walk. It’s soft and protective to cushion your every step.
  • Perfect for casual, walking, travel, running, jogging, training, physical exercises and other light sports etc.
  • Breathable, durable, lightweight, soft, deodorant. After you walk through the day’s work with these shoes, you can keep the shoes dry and comfortable.

