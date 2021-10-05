Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Evoland 2, Kintsugi, Textkraft Pocket, more

We are now ready to gather all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one convenient list for you. Alongside new price drops on the latest Apple TV 4K, the 2021 Belkin MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount PRO, and the all-new Beats Studio Buds, you’ll find all of today’s deals on apps from Apple’s digital storefronts below. Highlights include titles like Evoland 2, Kintsugi, Textkraft Pocket, Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full, Textkraft Pocket, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SampleTank: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Shift OBD Complete: $12 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Pixave: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together $44, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

OS Universal: The Sense Point: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Evoland 2:

What were your childhood games like? Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!