J.Crew Factory Fall Event takes 30-50% off new items: Jackets, jeans, more

J.Crew Factory Flash Event offers 30 to 50% off new fall items. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Elevate your fall look with deals on sweaters, outerwear, jeans, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Walker Quilted Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $117 and originally sold for $168. The quilted design is classic and versatile to dress up or down. This is a perfect option for fall weather and you can choose from two color options: Olive or navy. The two large pockets allow you to store small essentials and it also has a high neckline, which is great for cool wind. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!