LEGO’s new Advent Calendars see first price cuts from $22: Star Wars, Marvel, more

After first being announced earlier this year, we’re seeing the very first discounts on the all-new LEGO Advent Calendar for 2021. At Walgreens, you can score several of this year’s festive creations headlined by the Star Wars Advent Calendar at $29.99. You’ll need to be signed into an account (free to join) and then apply code WELCOME25. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount and a rare chance to score the all-new creation. And considering these often times sell out well ahead of the actual holiday season, today’s discount lets you secure a copy before the Christmas countdown come December. Head below for the other LEGO Advent Calendars on sale and additional details.

Just like the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar above, you’ll need to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the savings noted below.

Other LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

All of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2021 include 24 miniature creations from their respective themes. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU and holiday sweater-clad versions of the Mandalorian, Grogu, Iron Man, and more. You can get a better idea of what to expect from these new festive sets in our coverage of last year’s, which walks you through the day by day gift opening experience.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar features:

There are 7 LEGO minifigures/figures/droids in this holiday calendar: The Mandalorian and the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda, both in festive outfits, plus a Scout Trooper, Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider, IG-11 and IT-O Interrogator Droid. Children will also love building and playing with mini builds such as The Razor Crest, TIE Fighter, Tusken ballista snow launcher, training targets and the Child’s hoverpram.

