Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals under $100: Cole Haan, Spyder, more

Nordstrom Rack’s men’s jacket flash sale offers deals under $100 from top brands including Cole Haan, Levi’s, Travis Matthew, Spyder, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Quilted Pocket Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $198 off the original rate. This jacket is available in three color options and the quilted design is classic to wear for years to come. It’s a perfect layering option and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I also love the herringbone shoulder that adds a fashionable touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Travis Matthew Cash Out Fleece Jacket $60 (Orig. $135)
- Travis Matthew Road Soda 2.0 Jacket $65 (Orig. $135)
- Cole Haan Quilted Pocket Jacket $100 (Orig. $298)
- Travis Matthew Leo Carillo Jacket $75 (Orig. $155)
- The North Face Apex Canyonwall Vest $57 (Orig. $80)
- Alo Airwave Hooded Pullover $65 (Orig. $168)
- Cole Haan Fleece Line Quilted Jacket $85 (Orig. $298)
- Spyder Mendoza Full-Zip Jacket $50 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will also want to check out Columbia’s Web Specials that are starting from just $11.
