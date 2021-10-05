Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals under $100: Cole Haan, Spyder, more

Nordstrom Rack’s men’s jacket flash sale offers deals under $100 from top brands including Cole Haan, Levi’s, Travis Matthew, Spyder, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Quilted Pocket Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $198 off the original rate. This jacket is available in three color options and the quilted design is classic to wear for years to come. It’s a perfect layering option and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I also love the herringbone shoulder that adds a fashionable touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, you will also want to check out Columbia’s Web Specials that are starting from just $11.

