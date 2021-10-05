Pick up this customizable 3-in-1 wireless charging station today for $45 (Reg. $69)

Most wireless chargers are not designed to be moved. In contrast, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is small enough to take anywhere. It also doubles as a portable device stand for video calls and Netflix. You can get it today for just $44.99 (Reg. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you own multiple devices, wireless charging can save you a lot of time. Instead of plugging in multiple cables every night, you can simply place your devices on a flat surface. That kind of convenience is even more important when you’re away from home. The last thing you want is to be untangling charging cables in your hotel room after a long day of work or exploring.

With MagStack, you don’t need to. This innovative wireless charging station has three charging pads inside a slim, folding design. When you’re on the move, it measures just one inch thick. When you arrive at your destination, you simply unfold MagStack on any flat surface. You can use one, two, or all three charging pads at the same time.

MagStack works with any Qi-compatible device, along with MagSafe devices. That means you can charge your phone, your Apple Watch, your wireless earbuds, and many other devices via one accessory.

Once all your devices are fully charged, you can even fold MagStack into a triangular stand — ideal for checking notes, watching videos, and making calls.

Order now for just $44.99 to get MagStack with a free conversion ring for non-MagSafe devices, and save 35% on the MSRP.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!