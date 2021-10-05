Work out from the comfort of home with Sunny Health & Fitness’ exercise bike: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike for $109.95 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Want a way to stay fit throughout the cooler months ahead? If so, this exercise bike will pave the way for achieving your daily workout while staying in a comfortable environment. An adjustable seat allows you to dial in the most comfortable position. It strikes a nice balance between high inertia and resistance with a 22-pound flywheel in tow. Keeping this around the house will let you work out whenever the need or desire strikes.

Prevent sweat from setting into your new exercise bike when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes spread across one fresh-scented and two lemon-scented containers. Each wipe is touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse the list of deals in our sports and fitness guide. Recent and notable additions there include the DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike at $149 shipped, a Gaiam resistance band kit for only $4.50, and more. You can also snag athletic sneakers from $31 then enjoy an upgraded bathroom with this sleek high-pressure shower head at $17.50.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike features:

This bike ergonomically designed for optimum comfort and ease. Comes with a padded seat that can be adjusted 4 ways.

Adjustable seat offers user comfort and stability. Simply twist the knob to add or remove resistance.

Keep track of your performance and monitor your progress. The LCD monitor tracks your time, speed, distance and calories burned.

