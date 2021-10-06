Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concept 3 by Sketchers, 206 Collective, more

Amazon is currently offering its in-house shoes at up to 50% off. During the sale you can find deals on Concept 3 by Sketchers, find., 206 Collective, and more. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise in orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the find. Moccasin Boots for men that are currently marked down to $30 and originally sold for $58. These boots are great for transitioning into fall and they pair perfectly with jeans, chino pants, and more. The outsole has specific ridges to help give you traction and the suede material is very on-trend for this season. Plus, you can choose from a navy or brown coloring. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

