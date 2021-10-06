Cozy up with an Amazon Kindle E-reader this winter at up to 36% off with deals from $60

-
Amazon
36% off From $60
Amazon Kindle

With the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 now up for pre-order, we are tracking some solid deals on the previous-generation offerings alongside other models. You can now score the standard Kindle E-reader for $59.99 shipped. That’s $30 or 33% off the regular $90 price tag, matching the previous deal listing, and the lowest total we can find. Built specifically for the best possible digital reading experience, this model features a 167 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.” Adjustable brightness options are joined by 8GB of storage space that can easily carry “thousands of titles on hand.” Owners also have the ability “highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.” Learn more in our 2021 breakdown feature piece of the entire Kindle lineup and head below for even more deals. 

More Kindle deals:

You can read all about the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 alongside some pre-order details right here. But you’ll also want to dive into our coverage of last month’s Amazon event for details on the latest tech from the brand including the new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and much more

More on Kindle:

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • 8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
  • Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.
  • Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill sees off-season $...
CRKT’s elegant Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife fal...
Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up...
Bring home Harman’s regularly up to $480 Onyx Stu...
This popular utensil rest keeps the kitchen tidy as you...
Lululemon new October markdowns are live! Save up to 50...
Insignia’s highly-rated 5-quart air fryer is 60% ...
Microsoft teams up with adidas for new 20th anniversary...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5, pre-order now

Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of next week’s event

Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

Learn More
Reg. $260

Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill sees off-season $70 price drop to $190 (Today only)

$190 Learn More
21% off

CRKT’s elegant Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife falls to $32.50 shipped (Save 21%)

$32.50 Learn More
Save $220

Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up to $220 off starting at $120

From $120 Learn More
Reg. $280+

Bring home Harman’s regularly up to $480 Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Speaker for $150 today

$150 Learn More
Tidy kitchen

This popular utensil rest keeps the kitchen tidy as you cook for $7.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $9+)

$7.50 Learn More