Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, iLovecraft 2 Reading, more

Just make sure to check out this morning's Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones deal at $90 off, this particularly rare price drop on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags, and the official AirTag Loop at $19 alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now, it's all about the apps and today's collection is highlighted by titles like Heroes of Flatlandia, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, and much more.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Flatlandia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

OS Universal: The Sense Point: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

