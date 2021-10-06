Pickup Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i7 Galaxy Book Pro at low of $1,092, i5 $847 (Save $253)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s new 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro i5/8GB/512GB for $847.23 shipped. Down from $1,100, today’s discount marks the second-best price we’ve ever tracked since it went for $825 last month. Alternatively, the i7 model is currently down to $1,092.15 from $1,300, newly marking the lowest price we’ve tracked. Centered on the 15.6-inch AMOLED display, Samsung’s latest professional laptop arrives with 20-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and an 11th Generation Intel chip. It operates with Windows 10 and comes ready to connect all your Galaxy devices with Quick Share and easy pairing for the Galaxy Buds. Dive into our announcement coverage for more info, then head below for more options.

In need of a way to keep your laptop safe for travel? This Ytonet laptop sleeve is a popular option on Amazon, employing three layers of protection with a waterproof exterior, shockproof padding, and a soft interior for scratch-free rides. Plus, there’s still plenty of space inside for your charger, phone, and other devices at just $15.

Speaking of other devices, we’re still tracking some great savings on the new Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 from $115, as well as the latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $50 off. So whether you’re looking to expand on your Galaxy ecosystem or shopping for some early holiday ideas, these make some great additions to the Galaxy Book Pro, and even more can be found in our dedicated PC and gaming guide.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!