Get a better night’s sleep with this smart anti-Snore mask, now $95 (Reg. $199)

Snoring can be annoying for your partner. But did you know that it can also disrupt your sleep, leaving you tired in the morning? The Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask provides an instant solution, thanks to amazing new technology. You can get it today for just $94.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Snoring starts because of a small obstruction in the airways. This could be caused by your tongue in an awkward position, a stuffy nose caused by allergies, or even weakened muscles in your throat. There are many other potential causes, as well. Unsurprisingly, being unable to breathe easily can disturb your sleep. While you can’t always treat the problem directly, you can reduce snoring by sleeping in the right position.

When you wear the Hupnos Sleep Mask, sensors in the mask detect when you start snoring. The mask then starts to buzz subtly. Research shows that this small trigger is usually enough to make you turn into a better position, meaning reduced disturbance overall. At the same time, the mask sends sleep tracking data to the companion smartphone app.

As featured by Men’s Health and Engadget, the Hupnos Sleep Mask also helps to dilate your nasal passages. This increases the air pressure, meaning you should sleep more soundly in all positions. The mask itself is made from soft microfibers, and it blocks out light to help you relax anywhere. It is easy to clean, and fully adjustable.

Order today for just $94.99 to get this cutting-edge sleep aid, and save 52% on the full price.

