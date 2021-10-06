Michael Kors Long Weekend Sale takes up to 60% off sale styles + 25% off full-price

Michael Kors Long Weekend Sale offers up to 60% off sale styles and 25% off full-price purchases. Prices are as marked. Find deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry, watches, apparel, and more. KORSVIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Avril Large Pebbled Leather Top-Zip Satchel in black that’s currently marked to $129. For comparison, this satchel is regularly priced at $448. The structured bag can be dressed up or down and you can carry it as a crossbody or handbag alike. It has a zippered top to keep your items secure and it can hold all of your essentials, including your 15-inch MacBook. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Michael Kors include:

