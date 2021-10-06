Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is on sale for only the second time at $149

B&H is now offering the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $149 shipped. Normally fetching $180, like you’ll pay right now at Amazon, today’s offer marks the second-best discount since launching earlier in the year and comes within $9 of the all-time low set over two months ago. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus enters as one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable of smart home security offerings and delivers an outdoor-ready design that can withstand the elements to keep tabs on package deliveries and other happenings in your yard. Its 1080p sensor pairs with a 140-degree field of view as well as two-way audio, 105dB siren, and all of the usual Alexa smart home integration features. Our announcement coverage offers a closer look and you can head below for more, too.

As a more affordable option for getting in on the increased smart home security and package protection game, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery arrives at the $100 price point. It may ditch the integrated floodlight features, but will deliver much of the same experience otherwise with a 1080p camera and even the added perk of a battery-powered design.

As for the latest from Ring, Amazon kicked off a pretty massive September event to close out last month and showcased what’s new from the smart home security company. The new Ring Alarm Pro was unveiled with new features like a Virtual Security Guard and cellular backup, but the most exciting, or at the very least interesting, of the debuts finally saw the Ring Always Home Cam launch. After being announced last year, the autonomous camera drone should be arriving in the near future. Get all of the details from the event right here.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus features:

The black weather-resistant Floodlight Cam Wired Plus from Ring enables you to monitor an outdoor area. This camera captures 1080p resolution video from a wide 140° horizontal field of view. It features dual motion-activated LED floodlights, customizable motion detection, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a 105 dB siren to deter intruders.

