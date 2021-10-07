Amazon is handing out FREE $10 credits with $50 gift card purchases right now

Amazon is handing out FREE $10 credits with the purchase of $50 in Amazon gift cards right now. This offer is only available to Amazon accounts purchasing its gift cards for the first time. If you have some gifts on your list, it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon gift cards and you might as well score yourself a FREE $10 credit while you’re at it. You can even use this promotion to trade $50 in cash for $60 in Amazon credit for yourself. Head below for more details and how to score the FREE $10 Amazon credit.

FREE $10 Amazon credits:

Simply head over to this page while logged into an Amazon account that hasn’t purchased its gift cards before. Then follow the steps in the list below to redeem your free credit:

Tap the “Apply code” button on this landing page or enter the promotion code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout Add $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards to your cart. You will receive the $10 promotional credit two days after your qualifying Amazon.com Gift Cards purchase.

And while we are talking Amazon, head over to our dedicated guide for all of the retailer’s latest and greatest discounts. Then, go check out the brand new Kindle Paperwhite 5, the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies, and all of the new gear Amazon announced last month including the Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more.

More on Amazon gift cards:

You can check the status of your gift card in Your Orders. When you see “redeemed,” you will know that the gift card has been successfully added to the recipient’s account. Yes! If you want to purchase and use gift cards on yourself on a regular basis, we encourage you to use Amazon Reload.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!