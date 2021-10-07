Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Metadata, Nightcam, Dungeon Warfare 2, more

It’s Thursday morning and now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Over in our Apple deal hub you’ll find offers on AirPods, official MagSafe chargers, and AirTags, not to mention the $180 price drop on Apple’s latest Mac mini at Amazon we spotted this morning. But for now it’s all about the apps and today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Metadata, Nightcam: Night Mode Camera, Dungeon Warfare 2, and TEDICT, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fueling Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TEDICT: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Flatlandia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Metadata:

Simply choose an image from your photo library and view the image metadata in a beautiful card based layout. Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR or create images in your favourite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, Location data and device information.

