Bose Frames take sunglasses to the next level with built-in speakers: $118.50 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses for $118.62 shipped. With a list price of $199, this specific style has been selling for closer to $160 lately. That’s at least $41 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. If you’re in need of a new pair of sunglasses, now’s a great time to upgrade to Bose Frames. Not only will you benefit from up to 99% blocking of UVA/UVB rays, but also built-in Bose speakers that “produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing.” The open-ear design lets you stay aware of your surroundings while you also discreetly enjoy music, podcasts, and more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not sure how you feel about Bose Frames? You could stick with a traditional pair of sunglasses for quite a bit less. For instance, this pair of polarized aluminum sunglasses is priced at under $13 Prime shipped. Best of all, there are a wide variety of colorways to pick from, allowing you to pick your preferred style.

If you like the deal above, you may want to take a moment and peruse the latest discounts in our fashion guide. There you will find up to 20% off Merrell boots, sandals, sneakers, and more alongside a TOMS Friends and Family Event with 30% off sitewide. Other notable sales from Under Armour and Sperry are also live.

Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses features:

Meet Bose Frames, the first audio sunglasses from Bose. Miniaturized Bose speakers — hidden in the temples — produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. It’s a revolutionary personal audio experience embedded in a classic design.

