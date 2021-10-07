Score a year of The Economist magazine at up to $150 off with deals from $54

DiscountMags is now offering some deep deals on The Economist magazine. You can score the digital-only version for $53.99 or the print + digital 1-year subscription for $74.99. There are no delivery fees or sales tax here and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subs on you. Both the lowest prices we can find, a digital 1-year Kindle subscription goes for $100 and the print-only option at Amazon is fetching $225 per year right now. Needless to say, this is up to $150 in savings compared to the Amazon listings and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking to have all 51 issues of this one dropped on door step for a year, or renew your existing subscription at a discount, this is it. Head below for more details.

This one covers all things current affairs, politics, business affairs, and economics. “For readers who are interested in the latest news on art, entertainment, political, and world news, The Economist magazine also regularly includes book and movie reviews. Having such a well-rounded depth of content is one of the reasons it is one of the most popular current affairs magazines in circulation today.”

