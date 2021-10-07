Sperry Doorbuster Savings Event offers slippers for $60 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

-
FashionSperry
35% off $60

Sperry’s Doorbuster Savings Event offers slippers for $59.99 shipped with code SLIPPERSAVE at checkout. As always, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable slipper deals is the women’s Shearling Clog Slippers. There slippers are regularly priced at $90, however during this sale you can find them for $60 and you can choose from two color options as well. If you want to get ahead of your holiday shopping, these slippers would be a fantastic option. The exterior features a soft suede and the interior has a cushioned, plush lining made of sheepskin for added warmth and comfort. The outsole is also rubber, making it nice to wear them indoors or outdoors to grab the mail. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Sperry include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide as well as free shipping.

