Score a 2021 Insignia 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV for $425 shipped (Amazon low, Reg. $650)

Reg. $650 $425

The official Best Buy Amazon storefront is now offering the 2021 model all-new Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV for $424.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $650 at Best Buy, this is $225 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and a particularly affordable way to score a 55-inch 4K smart TV. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR10, Dolby Vision, built-in Alexa voice control, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. Alongside support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, this one has four HDMI jacks (1 ARC), built-in Wi-Fi, a USB port, optical audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more. 

The Fire TV deals don’t stop there though, our previous roundup from earlier this week is still live with smart TVs starting from just $120 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find options from brands like Insignia, and Toshiba right here alongside even more in our 4K TV deal hub

Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup is now up to $160 off at new lows from $310 and we are also still tracking  great deals on VIZIO’s all-new 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV. Just be sure to dive into our launch coverage for Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV and these TCL 8K Mini-LED TVs while you’re at it.

You’ll also want to swing our home theater hub for deals on audio upgrades and accessories as well as coverage of Sony’s new wearable speaker and wireless transmitter that pairs its ANC headsets with a TV.  

More on the all-new Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K TV:

  • QLED Screen: Quantum Dot technology produces heavily saturated and precisely defined colors, granting you vivid pictures with intense colors.
  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking HDR10 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

