This wall-mounted tool organizer offers five slots and six hooks at $11.50 (Save 22%)

Berry Ave (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 11-Tool Organizer for $11.72 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves 22% off the typical rate there and leaves you with a price that’s only been beaten a couple of times over the past year. Streamline your laundry room, garage, or an entirely different space with this wall-mounted tool holder. Once affixed to the wall it’s able to hold up to 35 pounds of weight across five slots and six integrated hooks. Installation is easy and is touted as taking a matter of minutes.

If you need to space things out a bit, you could opt for six of these utility hooks instead. Going this route will cost slightly less at $6 Prime shipped. Each hook measures 5.1 by 3.1 by 2 inches and is affixed to the wall using two screws and plastic anchors. Best of all, each unit can hold a total of 44 pounds.

There are plenty of other deals for you to check out in our home goods guide. For instance, we have uncovered a 100-pack of magic cleaning sponges at $19 alongside a couple of industrial nightstands or end tables for $59.50. You can also snag WORX’s BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw for $112, the latest August Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $200, and even an 18-in-1 multi-tool for $12.50.

Berry Ave 11-Tool Organizer features:

If you have cleaning supplies taking over your bathroom, kitchen, or garage shelving, declutter with this storage organization system you will want to show off to your guests!

Tidy up your broom, mop, rakes, tools and more! Perfect for the kitchen, closet, garage, office, great for commercial use, and thanks to the weatherproof design, this holder even works outdoors or on the shed for your garden tools!

Commercial grade hanger with 35 pound holding capacity! Thanks to the spring loaded, double rubber gripped slots, whether wet mops, dirty rakes or baseball bats, we nothing slips, or your money back.

