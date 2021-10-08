Fall magazine sale from $5/yr.: Dwell, GQ, Vogue, INC, Women’s Health, more (Up to 85% off)

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine subscription sale with every title listed at $5 per year. Many of the most popular titles tend to drop down slightly lower than that every once in a while, but there are a few that rarely get this low these days (more on that below). You’ll find everything from Dwell and Architectural Digest to Bon Apetit, GQ, INC, Vogue, Men’s and Women’s Health, and much more. Head below for more details.

Everything in the DiscountMags weekend sale ships free every month with no sales tax or auto renewals to worry about. And the real standout deal here would have to be 1-year of Dwell magazine for $5 shipped. This one fetches $20 per year at Amazon right now, rarely drops to $5 per year these days, and is now at the lowest price we can find.

Dwell is a great way to decorate your coffee table every month with gorgeous photography, design ideas, and much more. “Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer.”

Browse through all of the titles in this weekend’s magazine subscription sale right here for loads more options starting from $5 per year. Each subscription can be used to jump in for the first time or extend your existing plan at a major discount. You can even send each title in your cart to separate address with an optional gift note as well.

Then go hit up our October Reading List for some new page-turning thrillers, scoop up your Amazon eBook freebies, and dive into this ongoing deal on The Economist.

More on Dwell magazine:

Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

