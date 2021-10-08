Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Hyperforma, more

The work week is coming to end and that means it’s time for all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. Alongside this early pre-order discount we just spotted on the new Apple Watch Series 7, this morning saw Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio drop to $98 just after its latest 10.9-inch iPad Air saw a $110 Gold Box discount for a new all-time low. But for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 3, Physiology & Pathology, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Physiology & Pathology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Anatomy & Physiology: $1 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fueling Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TEDICT: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Human Anatomy Atlas 2021:

Join millions of medical professionals, students, and anatomy enthusiasts who use Human Anatomy Atlas to see inside and better understand the human body! Human Anatomy Atlas offers thousands of models to help understand and communicate how the human body looks and works–and includes textbook-level definitions. Use it as a reference, instead of an anatomy textbook, or to create virtual lab experiences.

