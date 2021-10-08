Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers deals starting at just $30

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers styles starting at $30. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals for the whole family including sneakers, boots, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 Oxford Sneakers that can be styled by both men or women alike. These shoes are currently marked down to $50, which is $35 off the original rate. This style is perfect for casual outings and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. The green coloring is a perfect option for fall weather and it has a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Converse or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Coverse include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Merrell Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance items from just $15.

