Saucony Fall Event takes extra 20% off all sale items + free shipping

Saucony offers an extra 20% off all sale items when you apply promo code FALL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Endorphin Pro Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $103. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $200. This style is available in eight color options and it has an ultralight cushioning that helps to promote a springy step. It’s also slightly curved to help propel you forward as well as a mesh material for added breathability. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 250 positive reviews from Saucony customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Saucony or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!