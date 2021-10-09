It’s hard to beat this extended RGB mouse pad at under $8 Prime shipped (29% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsMoKo
29% off Under $8

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $7.78 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While list price suggests a $13 going rate, other colorways have been selling for less than that lately. Bearing that in mind, $11 is a more balanced starting point. This still leaves you with 29% off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked across all styles. This RGB-enabled mouse pad features a non-slip rubber base that’s ready to keep it held snugly in place. Paired lighting along the edge, you’ll also find a navy blue colorway that will make this an even more vibrant addition to your desk. It spans 32 by 12 inches, leaving plenty of space for all of your peripherals. There are 15 different lighting modes, ensuring it’s never difficult to shake up the look of your desk.

Truth be told, the value above is hard to beat. That being said, if you’d prefer a leather-like material and are willing to forfeit RGB, these desk pads are $10 Prime shipped. You’ll have a wide variety of colors to choose from, each of which spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches. This is what I have on my desk and can attest that it has provided me with plenty of space to fit a keyboard and mouse with loads of room to spare.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag one of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples include this Amazon-made Mini Condenser USB Microphone at $36.50, a batch of FlexiSpot standing desks, converters, and more from $60, and even the Keychron K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Mac Keyboard for $75.

MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • Equipped with an extra USB 2.0 port, you can connect your electronic devices, like keyboard, mouse, headphone, USB flash disk, hard disk and so on, to it. It also can read data.
  • This gaming mouse pad has 11 static lighting modes and 4 dynamic lighting modes. 11 static lighting modes: red, orange, yellow, green, grass green, blue, sky blue, purple, hot pink, white, pink; 4 dynamic lighting modes: flowing light (all colors), gradient light (all colors), neon light (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo), breathing light (red, yellow, green, blue, indigo, purple). Get visually stunning display of colors and effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals MoKo

About the Author

Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are down t...
Score four carabiner AirTag cases at just $2.50 each (A...
Amazon’s official Mini Condenser USB Mic with Tri...
Ultraloq’s fingerprint U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock retu...
Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off ...
Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX...
Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical K...
ASUS military-grade Chromebook CX1 drops to new low of ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Shake things up with this vertical dual monitor desk stand at $15 (New low, 50% off)

$15 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are down to new Amazon lows from $270

From $270 Learn More
Reg. $129

Upgrade your new iPad mini or iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 discounted to $110

$110 Learn More
Best deals

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts, AirPod Pro 2021 low, more

Learn more Learn More
33% off

Score four carabiner AirTag cases at just $2.50 each (All-time low, 33% off)

$10 Learn More
Best in months

Amazon’s official Mini Condenser USB Mic with Tripod falls to $36.50 shipped (Reg. $43)

$36.50 Learn More
30% off

Ultraloq’s fingerprint U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock returns to lows from $125.50 (Today only, 30% off)

From $125.50 Learn More
50% off

Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off standing desks, converters, more from $60

From $60 Learn More