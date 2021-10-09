It’s hard to beat this extended RGB mouse pad at under $8 Prime shipped (29% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $7.78 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While list price suggests a $13 going rate, other colorways have been selling for less than that lately. Bearing that in mind, $11 is a more balanced starting point. This still leaves you with 29% off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked across all styles. This RGB-enabled mouse pad features a non-slip rubber base that’s ready to keep it held snugly in place. Paired lighting along the edge, you’ll also find a navy blue colorway that will make this an even more vibrant addition to your desk. It spans 32 by 12 inches, leaving plenty of space for all of your peripherals. There are 15 different lighting modes, ensuring it’s never difficult to shake up the look of your desk.

Truth be told, the value above is hard to beat. That being said, if you’d prefer a leather-like material and are willing to forfeit RGB, these desk pads are $10 Prime shipped. You’ll have a wide variety of colors to choose from, each of which spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches. This is what I have on my desk and can attest that it has provided me with plenty of space to fit a keyboard and mouse with loads of room to spare.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag one of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples include this Amazon-made Mini Condenser USB Microphone at $36.50, a batch of FlexiSpot standing desks, converters, and more from $60, and even the Keychron K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Mac Keyboard for $75.

MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Equipped with an extra USB 2.0 port, you can connect your electronic devices, like keyboard, mouse, headphone, USB flash disk, hard disk and so on, to it. It also can read data.

This gaming mouse pad has 11 static lighting modes and 4 dynamic lighting modes. 11 static lighting modes: red, orange, yellow, green, grass green, blue, sky blue, purple, hot pink, white, pink; 4 dynamic lighting modes: flowing light (all colors), gradient light (all colors), neon light (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo), breathing light (red, yellow, green, blue, indigo, purple). Get visually stunning display of colors and effects.

