Ultraloq’s fingerprint U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock returns to lows from $125.50 (Today only, 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, the official Ultraloq storefront via Amazon is offering its Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge for $139.30 shipped or standalone for $125.30. No matter which route you take, today’s offer shaves 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a plethora ways to disarm your door, this smart lock aims to ensure you can always find your way back in. Entry options include using your fingerprint, passcode, smartphone app, key, or shake-to-open when a paired device is in range. You’ll also stand to benefit from Alexa and Assistant compatibility. The unit is backed by a lifetime mechanical warranty while electronic failures are covered for 18 months.

Trade smart features for basic passcode entry with Kwikset Contemporary Electronic Keypad Lock at $50. This is the exact unit that I have been using on both my entry and garage door for several years and have yet to be let down by it. I never need to have a key and love that it automatically locks after a bit of inactivity.

Why stop there when Halloween inflatables, decor, and more is up to 64% off? You can also snag a wall-mounted 11-tool organizer for $11.50, this HomeKit-ready LIFX mini white bulb at $11, and even a 100-pack of magic cleaning sponges for $19. Oh, and don’t forget that we spotted Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with an Echo Glow at $75.

ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n)

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!