Explore new horizons with these best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at just $1 (Up to 63% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is kicking off the week with some massive discounts on best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $1. Our top pick this week is Isabelle Allende’s acclaimed novel A Long Petal of the Sea for $2.99. That’s down from a going rate of about $9, matching our previous mention for the all-time Amazon low. From the best-selling author of La Casa de los Espiritus, A Long Petal of the Sea zeroes in on two starcrossed faces among a sea of Spainish refugees, having fled their home during the Civil War of the 1930s. Described as a “masterful work of historical fiction about hope, exile, and belonging,” this classic novel is perfect for poetry lovers, historical fiction fans, or avid readers anywhere looking to expand their horizons. Head below for more.

And if you’re interested in picking up some exciting new shows while you’re at it, we just tracked some amazon savings up to 63% on Funimation Blu-rays. From the iconic soundtrack and immersive storytelling of Cowboy Bebop to the thrills and youthful exuberance of My Hero Academia, you’ll find plenty of new favorites or classic pieces to enjoy as permanent parts of your collection.

n the late 1930s, civil war grips Spain. When General Franco and his Fascists succeed in overthrowing the government, hundreds of thousands are forced to flee in a treacherous journey over the mountains to the French border. Among them is Roser, a pregnant young widow, who finds her life intertwined with that of Victor Dalmau, an army doctor and the brother of her deceased love. In order to survive, the two must unite in a marriage neither of them desires.

