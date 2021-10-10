Funimation box sets and more up to 63% off: Cowboy Bebop $18 (40% off), more from $12

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Funimation box sets and more up to 63% off. Starting things off with a classic, we’re currently tracking the Cowboy Bebop: Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from a going rate of about $30, matching our Amazon all-time low. This iconic anime has grabbed the attention of countless viewers in the two decades since its release. Following a “motely lot of intergalactic loners” around a fast-paced and bizarre galaxy, this is bound to make a great addition to any home collection. Head below for the rest of today’s Funimation deals.

Other notable anime deals:

Looking for more bingeable classics to cozy up with this fall? Head over to Apple’s spooktacular movie sale starting at just $10. You can find all sorts of celebrated titles there from Halloween to James Bond, Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. You’ll find our media guide is chock full of deals like these, so if you’re sick of scrolling through streaming platforms, it’s a great place to expand your permanent collection or buff up on hidden treasures you’ve been wanting to explore.

More on Cowboy Bebop:

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

