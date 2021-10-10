This sleek RFID-blocking wallet keeps your cards neat and safe at low of $16 (Save 38%)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Interead (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zithali Men’s RFID-blocking Wallet for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members of on orders over $25. This normally goes for as much as $26, though recently marked down to $20, with today’s final 20% push marking a new all-time low. Sporting the stylish orange and carbon black colorway, this slim wallet not only looks great, but protects your credit cards and identity information with RFID blocking. And though the design is compact, you can still fit up to 12-card including your ID and some cash with the built-in money clip. Backed by a lifetime warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Zithali deals:

But when you're not busy getting a sweat on, these best-selling Kindle eBooks could be the perfect way to unwind at up to 63% off.

Zithali RFID-blocking slim wallet features:

Here at Zitahli, our mission is simple; we’re in the business of making people’s daily lives easier. We’re upgrading the traditional wallet, making it easier to use so you have time to focus on what really matters. Zitahli’s modern wallet has a highly practical and functional design. If you like money clip wallets but are frustrated about the fact that most money clip wallets are not friendly to heavy card users, our refined larger capacity money clip wallet is for you! With 12 cards slots, it can comfortably house up to 12 cards with ease.

