adidas Buy More Save More Event takes up to 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, NMD_R1, more

The adidas Buy More Save More Event offers 20% off totals exceeding $50, 25% off purchases of $125 and 30% off orders over $200 or more when you apply promo code BUYMORE at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Kaptir Super Shoes are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $90. These shoes are available in several color options and are cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They’re great for workouts including running or training alike. The mesh lining adds breathability and it has a flexible base to help give you a natural stride. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

