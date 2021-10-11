Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season offers up to 40% off dress shoes, boots, more

Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season is live and offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles including dress shoes, boots, loafers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Wilder Venetian Slip-On Loafers that are currently marked down to $177. For comparison, that’s $118 off the original rate. These loafers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze. This style is perfect for everyday wear and the cushioned insole helps to promote all-day comfort too. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options: Brown or black. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Head below to find even more deals from Allen Edmonds or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

