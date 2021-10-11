Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season offers up to 40% off dress shoes, boots, more

Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season is live and offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles including dress shoes, boots, loafers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Wilder Venetian Slip-On Loafers that are currently marked down to $177. For comparison, that’s $118 off the original rate. These loafers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze. This style is perfect for everyday wear and the cushioned insole helps to promote all-day comfort too. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options: Brown or black. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Head below to find even more deals from Allen Edmonds or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:
- Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford $277 (Orig. $395)
- Courtside Signature Suede Sneaker $191 (Orig. $255)
- Randolph Penny Loafer $277 (Orig. $395)
- Strand Oxford Sneaker $221 (Orig. $295)
- Wilder Venetian Slip-On Loafers $177 (Orig. $295)
- Higgins Mill Wax Suede Boots $311 (Orig. $445)
- Edison Suede Venetian Slipper $137 (Orig. $195)
- Force 10 Boat Shoes $193 (Orig. $275)
- Nomad Plaid Toe Derby Shoes $70 (Orig. $345)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Fall Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles and an extra 10% off your purchase.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!